Royal family will welcome Harry if he divorces Meghan: Expert's explosive claim

Royal expert Jennie Bond said that despite the years-long rift between Prince Harry and the royal family, the latter would be willing to welcome him back into the fold, on one condition: split from wife Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle, and her husband Prince Harry are seen.(AP)

“I think that Harry, without Meghan, would be forgiven and welcomed back into the royal fold in the fullness of time. It’s still unlikely at the moment," Jennie Bond told OK.

“I think there is still enough goodwill towards Harry—well, to the old Harry that we all remember,” she said, adding, “He could recoup the ground he’s lost in time and be welcomed back. But I don’t think it’s anywhere on the horizon.”

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell also said that it’s only a matter of time before Prince Harry and Meghan part ways, leading to an eventual reconciliation with father King Charles and Prince William.

“I have no doubt that when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom and I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales, will both greet him back into the country with open arms,. There is an element of Harry we all love—we just don’t understand why he’s doing what he’s doing at the moment," Paul Burrell said.

A report in the Insider however claimed that the entire reason Prince Harry brought the phone hacking lawsuit to trial was because he wanted to stop the “hate” towards Meghan Markle from the UK press.

