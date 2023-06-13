Home / World News / Royal family will welcome Harry if he divorces Meghan: Expert's explosive claim

Royal family will welcome Harry if he divorces Meghan: Expert's explosive claim

ByMallika Soni
Jun 13, 2023 10:00 AM IST

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell said that it’s only a matter of time before Prince Harry and Meghan part ways.

Royal expert Jennie Bond said that despite the years-long rift between Prince Harry and the royal family, the latter would be willing to welcome him back into the fold, on one condition: split from wife Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle, and her husband Prince Harry are seen.(AP)
Meghan Markle, and her husband Prince Harry are seen.(AP)

“I think that Harry, without Meghan, would be forgiven and welcomed back into the royal fold in the fullness of time. It’s still unlikely at the moment," Jennie Bond told OK.

“I think there is still enough goodwill towards Harry—well, to the old Harry that we all remember,” she said, adding, “He could recoup the ground he’s lost in time and be welcomed back. But I don’t think it’s anywhere on the horizon.”

Read more: Royal snub? Prince Harry-Meghan not invited to this major event by King Charles

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell also said that it’s only a matter of time before Prince Harry and Meghan part ways, leading to an eventual reconciliation with father King Charles and Prince William.

“I have no doubt that when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom and I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales, will both greet him back into the country with open arms,. There is an element of Harry we all love—we just don’t understand why he’s doing what he’s doing at the moment," Paul Burrell said.

A report in the Insider however claimed that the entire reason Prince Harry brought the phone hacking lawsuit to trial was because he wanted to stop the “hate” towards Meghan Markle from the UK press.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince harry meghan markle royal family + 1 more
prince harry meghan markle royal family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out