“She would have been at the coronation looking glorious…” Former butler reveals Diana's never-before-seen letter

In a shocking twist, Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, has shared a never-before-seen letter written by the late princess that reveals her unwavering support for the British monarchy. In the letter, penned between 1993 and 1997, Diana expressed her desire for the monarchy to survive and thrive, stating, “I so want the monarchy to survive and realize the changes that will take to put ‘the show’ on a new and healthy track.”

Princess Diana's butler shares a letter revealing her support for the British monarchy, penned between 1993 and 1997.(AP)

Burrell, who recently shared the letter with OK! Magazine, revealed that Diana referred to the royal family institution as a “show,” suggesting that the organization puts on a united front for the public. In the letter, Diana also expressed her love and support for her sons, William and Harry, and her hope that the “seeds” she had planted would bring them the strength, knowledge, and stability needed to cope with the fast-changing world.

The letter’s release comes just before King Charles’ coronation on May 6. Burrell explained that he felt it was necessary to release Diana’s poignant words before the event, as she was a monarchist who loved the royal family and wanted them to survive. He claimed that she would have been supportive of Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and even speculated that Diana may have been invited to the couple’s crowning if she were still alive.

Burrell reflected, “I always think to myself, ‘What would she do in this situation?’ And she would have been at the coronation looking glorious, in her sixties, outshining everyone the way she did.”

The letter’s revelation raises questions about Diana’s true feelings towards the monarchy and her relationships with the royal family. Regardless of Burrell's motivations, the letter offers a glimpse into Diana's inner thoughts and feelings about the monarchy, her sons, and her unwavering support for the Queen. While some may see her support for the monarchy as surprising, given her difficult relationship with Charles and the royal family, others will likely view it as a testament to her commitment to the institution and her desire for it to thrive in the face of change.

