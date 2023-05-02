Royal scandal alert: Prince Harry left out as Meghan Markle signs deal with WME talent agency

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has once again made headlines as she recently signed a deal with talent agency WME. But hold your horses, Suits fans, because Meghan is not returning to acting anytime soon. Instead, she is keen on focusing her efforts on her enterprise ventures, and her WME team will be composed of three heavyweights within the agency: Ari Emanuel, Brad Slater, and Jill Smoller. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has once again made headlines as she recently signed a deal with talent agency WME. But hold your horses, Suits fans, because Meghan is not returning to acting anytime soon.(AP)

The agency will be working on expanding Meghan's business ventures across various platforms, including film and television production, brand partnerships, and overall business development. WME will also represent the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell, and Meghan will serve as the couple's public face when it comes to their entertainment industry pursuits.

Mark Boardman, a well-known entertainment expert and founder of MarkMeets, expressed surprise as to why Prince Harry has not signed with WME as well. While it is possible that he has already signed but hasn't announced it yet, he may have opted to pursue different career paths or may not want to be represented by the same agency as Meghan. However, Boardman did mention that Harry and Meghan previously stated that they plan to work together on various projects, so it's likely that they will continue to collaborate in some capacity.

Meghan's move suggests that she is once again interested in exploring new opportunities and expanding her visibility. Joining a top talent agency like WME could help her secure high-profile projects and rebuild her brand in the entertainment industry. It's important to note that before her marriage, Meghan had a successful career as an actress, and signing with a talent agency is a logical step for someone who wishes to continue or enhance their career in the entertainment industry.

While Meghan is making strides in her entertainment career, her husband Prince Harry is preparing to travel to England for the upcoming coronation of his father, King Charles III. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 6, but Meghan will be staying behind in California. Does this indicate a rift in the couple's relationship? Only time will tell.

For now, fans can eagerly anticipate Meghan's upcoming projects with WME. Will she create a documentary? Host a talk show? Launch her own line of products? Whatever she decides, we can be certain that it will be thrilling, and we cannot wait to witness what the future holds for the Duchess of Sussex.