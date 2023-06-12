Royal snub? Prince Harry-Meghan not invited to this major event by King Charles

Trooping Colour, the official ceremony to celebrate the British monarch's birthday, will take place next week on June 17. As Prince William is actively preparing to take part in the military parade, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in for another disappointment. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been invited to the parade, Dail Mail reported.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen. (AP)

The event is marked every year in mid-June on the second Saturday of the month to celebrate the birthday of the reigning monarch. For Prince Harry, this will be the first time he has not been invited to this celebration. In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II had invited the Sussexes to attend the ceremony.

What is Trooping The Colour?

Trooping The Colour has been an official celebration since 1748 and began during the reign of King George II of Hanover to commemorate the sovereign's birthday. Its name is a reference to the parade of line infantry battalions, “trooping around their colors” and the ceremony has been held every year since 1820.

This comes as Prince Harry was in the UK recently for the phone hacking trial that he and several other prominent figures brought against Mirror Group Newspapers. It was reported that he did not meet his father King Charles or brother Prince William during his visit to his home country.

"I'm afraid it's a reflection of the state of relations at the moment" a source told the Daily Mail on Prince Harry not being sent out an invitation.

