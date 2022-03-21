Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Over 3 million Ukrainians have fled abroad, says United Nations

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are likely to resume on Monday, Mykhailo Podolyak, the advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said. Meanwhile, Ukraine has turned down Russia's demand of ‘complete surrender’ of Mariupol, the city besieged in south-eastern Ukraine besieged by its troops. Moscow had warned all armed Ukrainian unit in Mariupol to leave by 9am to 11am local time on Monday, failing which, it had said, any remaining fighter in the city would face a military tribunal.

Russia began its invasion Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin has described the offensive as a ‘special military operation.’