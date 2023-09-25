Russia adds International Criminal Court president Hofmanski to wanted list
AFP |
"Hofmanski Piotr Jozef, Polish. Wanted under an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation," Russian news agencies reported.
Russia said Monday it had placed the president of the International Criminal Court, which is seeking the arrest of President Vladimir Putin, on its wanted list.
"Hofmanski Piotr Jozef, Polish. Wanted under an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation," Russian news agencies reported, citing the interior ministry.
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Topics