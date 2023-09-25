Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Russia adds International Criminal Court president Hofmanski to wanted list

Russia adds International Criminal Court president Hofmanski to wanted list

AFP |
Sep 25, 2023 04:16 PM IST

"Hofmanski Piotr Jozef, Polish. Wanted under an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation," Russian news agencies reported.

Russia said Monday it had placed the president of the International Criminal Court, which is seeking the arrest of President Vladimir Putin, on its wanted list.

Exterior view of the headquarters of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.(AP)

"Hofmanski Piotr Jozef, Polish. Wanted under an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation," Russian news agencies reported, citing the interior ministry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP