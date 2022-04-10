Russia air force hit 86 Ukrainian military facilities: Russian defence ministry

Russian combat air force has destroyed 86 Ukrainian military facilities since the evening of April 9, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

Also read: Ukraine-Russia war day 46: Kyiv braces for 'hard battle' in east, asks residents to flee 'immediately' - 10 points

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Operational and tactical aviation of the Russian air force hit 86 Ukrainian military objects. Among them are two control points, two ammunition depots, three fuel bases, three multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as 49 fortified strongholds and areas of concentration of Ukrainian military equipment," Konashenkov told reporters.