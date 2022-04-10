Ukraine-Russia war day 46: Kyiv braces for 'hard battle' in east, asks residents to flee 'immediately' - 10 points
- In the key port city of Mariupol, shelling by Russian forces destroyed humanitarian corridors, hindering the evacuation of residents.
The war between Ukraine and Russia entered the 46th day on Sunday as the war-hit nation braced for a "hard battle" with Russian troops massing in the east of the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that while the threat to the capital city of Kyiv had receded, it was rising in the eastern region. "This will be a hard battle, we believe in this fight and our victory. We are ready to simultaneously fight and look for diplomatic ways to put an end to this war," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying in reports. In the key port city of Mariupol, shelling by Russian forces destroyed humanitarian corridors, hindering the evacuation of residents.
Here are ten updates on the Ukraine war:
1. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made an unannounced visit to Kyiv and met Zelenskyy. The British Prime Minister also pledged armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles, saying, "it is because of President Zelensky's resolute leadership and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's monstrous aims are being thwarted."
2. Ukrainian officials called on residents in the east of the country to flee "immediately," as Russia is pressing a land assault in the Donetsk region while attempting to complete its capture of Mariupol in the south.
3. The Russian defence ministry was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters that its attack helicopters have destroyed a convoy of armoured vehicles.
4. A new grave with dozens of civilian Ukrainians was found on Saturday in Buzova, a liberated village near the capital Kyiv that for weeks was occupied by Russian forces, Reuters reported citing a local official. This is the latest mass grave to be found as the troops retreat leaving behind a trail of damage.
5. In its latest update, the UK's ministry of defence said that Russia's departure from north Ukraine leaves behind "targeting of non combatants, including the presence of mass graves, the fatal use of hostages as human shields and the mining of civilian infrastructure." Moscow has been accused of multiple war crimes. "In response to mounting losses, the Russian armed forces seek to bolster troop numbers with personnel discharged from military service since 2012." the UK has said.
6. Ukraine and Russia conducted a third prisoner exchange, following which, Kyiv says 26 Ukrainians will be returning home. This includes fourteen civilians including nine women and twelve servicemen.
7. In an interview with the Associated Press, Zelenskyy said he was committed to pressing for peace and renewed his plea for countries to send more weapons.
8. According to a report, NATO is working on plans for a permanent troop presence on the alliance’s eastern border in wake of the Russian-Ukraine war. In an interview with the Telegraph on Saturday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, said, the “reset” required after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “is to move from tripwire deterrence -- which is the current concept -- to something that is more about deterrence by denial or defence.”
9. Ukraine has banned all imports from Russia, one of its key trading partners before the war with annual imports valued at about $6 billion, and called on other countries to follow and impose harsher economic sanctions, according to Reuters. European embassies that moved out of Kyiv before or during Russia’s invasion are starting to return after Ukrainian forces completely took control of the capital city.
10. Ukraine is ready to move fast on a list of measures it needs to prepare for European Union membership and hopes to receive candidate status as early as in June, a government official said on Twitter. Olga Stefanishyna, deputy prime minister, commented after Friday’s visit to Kyiv of top EU officials.
(With inputs from Reuters)
