Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon' missile last week: Kyiv institute

Russia launched a hypersonic 'Zircon' missile during an attack on Ukraine on Feb. 7, the chief of the Kyiv Institute for Forensic Examinations, a scientific research body, said on Monday. Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin(AP)

Oleksandr Ruvin, the director, cited preliminary analysis on his Telegram channel.

"This is evidenced by the marking on parts and fragments, identification of components and parts, and features of the corresponding type of weapon," he said.