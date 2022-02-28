Russia bans airlines from 36 nations from its airspace as sanctions hit hard

Russia on Monday banned airlines from 36 nations from its airspace in retaliation to Ukraine-related sanctions against the country following its military offensive in Ukraine. The 36 countries include 27 members of the European Union.

Russia being the largest country in the world, the airspace ban will hit planes flying to Asia from Europe, thus forcing them to look for alternative routes.

Rosaviatsia, Russia's federal air transport agency, had earlier named a few nations from the list - including the UK, Bulgaria, Poland and Czech Republic, from where flights have been banned. On Monday, some more countries were added to the list for the first time.

However, the agency said flights from these 36 nations can be permitted to use the Russian airspace if they secure a special clearance from the country's aviation authority or the foreign ministry.

Here are the countries that have been banned from Russian airspace:

1. Albania

2. Spain

3. Belgium

4. Bulgaria

5. British Virgin Islands

6. Austria

8. Canada

9. Croatia

10. Estonia

11. Finland

12. Greece

13. Denmark

14. Italy

15. Ireland

16. Iceland

17. Cyprus

18. Czech Republic

19. Norway

20. Poland

21. Portugal

22. Jersey

23. Luxembourg

24. Malta

25. The Netherlands

26. Germany

28. Anguilla

29. Gibraltar

30. Hungary

32. Latvia

33. Slovakia

34. Slovenia

35. Sweden

36. United Kingdom

The developments come as the first round of talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine came to an end along the Belarus border on day five of the conflict, even as heavy battle continued between the two forces.

According to Reuters, at least 11 people were killed on Monday as rocket strikes by the Russian side hit residential buildings in Kharkiv - Ukraine's second largest city, which has been one of the primary warzones since Russia's invasion started.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, banned its residents from foreign money exchanges and transfers outside the country from March 1. The move came after the United States, in fresh sanctions against Russia on Monday, barred Americans from conducting any transaction involving the Central Bank of Russian Federation, National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation or the Finance Ministry of Russian Federation.