Russia bans airlines from 36 nations from its airspace as sanctions hit hard
Russia on Monday banned airlines from 36 nations from its airspace in retaliation to Ukraine-related sanctions against the country following its military offensive in Ukraine. The 36 countries include 27 members of the European Union.
Russia being the largest country in the world, the airspace ban will hit planes flying to Asia from Europe, thus forcing them to look for alternative routes.
Rosaviatsia, Russia's federal air transport agency, had earlier named a few nations from the list - including the UK, Bulgaria, Poland and Czech Republic, from where flights have been banned. On Monday, some more countries were added to the list for the first time.
However, the agency said flights from these 36 nations can be permitted to use the Russian airspace if they secure a special clearance from the country's aviation authority or the foreign ministry.
Here are the countries that have been banned from Russian airspace:
1. Albania
2. Spain
3. Belgium
4. Bulgaria
5. British Virgin Islands
6. Austria
8. Canada
9. Croatia
10. Estonia
11. Finland
12. Greece
13. Denmark
14. Italy
15. Ireland
16. Iceland
17. Cyprus
18. Czech Republic
19. Norway
20. Poland
21. Portugal
22. Jersey
23. Luxembourg
24. Malta
25. The Netherlands
26. Germany
28. Anguilla
29. Gibraltar
30. Hungary
32. Latvia
33. Slovakia
34. Slovenia
35. Sweden
36. United Kingdom
The developments come as the first round of talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine came to an end along the Belarus border on day five of the conflict, even as heavy battle continued between the two forces.
According to Reuters, at least 11 people were killed on Monday as rocket strikes by the Russian side hit residential buildings in Kharkiv - Ukraine's second largest city, which has been one of the primary warzones since Russia's invasion started.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, banned its residents from foreign money exchanges and transfers outside the country from March 1. The move came after the United States, in fresh sanctions against Russia on Monday, barred Americans from conducting any transaction involving the Central Bank of Russian Federation, National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation or the Finance Ministry of Russian Federation.