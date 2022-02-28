Russia, Ukraine end peace talks in Belarus, to hold second round after consultations
- Russia-Ukraine conflict: Representatives of the two warring nations will return to their respective capitals for further consultations before second round of talks.
Ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials ended on Monday along the Belarusian border. Representatives of the two warring nations will return to their respective capitals for further consultations before second round of talks, RIA news agency quoted Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak as saying.
The next round of negotiations will be held on the Polish-Belarusian border, reported Sputnik citing Russia's delegation head Vladimir Medinsky.
"We agreed to keep the negotiations going," Medinsky was quoted as saying.
The talks began earlier in the day at the border town of Gomel between the delegations of the two countries even as heavy firing continued in cities and suburbs of Ukraine. This was the fifth day of the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine that has triggered unprecedented sanctions against Russia by the West, besides massive global condemnation
Live updates on Russia-Ukraine conflict
The talks came to an end around the same time when it was reported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had signed an official request for his country's membership to the European Union.
Zelenskiy had asked the European Union to allow Ukraine to gain membership immediately under a special procedure as it defends itself from invasion by Russian forces.
-
European Union split over expanding bloc to include Russia-hit Ukraine
The European Union has said there are disagreements among member states over the expansion of the bloc to include Ukraine amid its defence against Russian invasion
-
Ukraine agrees for talks, EU airspace ban on Russia: Top developments
Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarus border - near the Chernobyl exclusion zone, following a phone conversation between Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.
-
‘Irresponsible, dangerous’: NATO, US condemn Putin's nuclear alert move
Russian President Vladimir Putin's orders come even as Ukraine agreed to hold talks with Russia along the border with Belarus. Hours ago Ukrainian forces expelled Russian troops from Khargiv - the second largest city of the east European nation, following several hours of heavy battle.
-
Ukraine Prez urges foreigners to join ‘international brigade’ to fight Russia
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainians are courageous enough to face Russia, but highlighted that the current conflict is “not just a Russian invasion of Ukraine, it is the beginning of a war against Europe,” according to AFP.
-
'Heartbroken' Pope urges help for Ukraine, condemns warmongers
The pope said he was moved by images of elderly people seeking refuge and mothers escaping with their children.