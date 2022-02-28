Russia-Ukraine talks underway in Belarus amid fierce fighting on Day 5
Talks between Russia and Ukraine are underway in Belarus, news agency ANI quoted Russia Today channel. The delegations from both the countries are holding talks aimed at ending hostilities. Earlier, Kyiv demanded an immediate ‘ceasefire’ as well as the withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory.
This is the first meeting between the two countries ever since Putin's forces launched a major offensive in Ukraine last week.
Earlier, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had appealed to the European Union to grant his country an immediate membership under a special procedure. He even asked the Russian soldiers to ‘save their lives and leave’.
This comes amid the European power bloc's assurance to send fighter jets to Kyiv to support its defence against the Russian invasion.
"We're going to provide even fighting jets. We're not talking about just ammunition. We are providing more important arms to go to a war," Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief told a press conference.
Ferocious fighting between the two countries entered the fifth day. In the latest development, Russia has claimed to have seized Berdyansk and Enerhodar in Ukraine's south eastern Zaporizhzhya region and around the nuclear power plant, Reuters reported. However, Kyiv has denied reports of its nuclear plant coming under Russian control.
Russia-Ukraine war: LIVE coverage
Ukraine agrees for talks, EU airspace ban on Russia: Top developments
Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarus border - near the Chernobyl exclusion zone, following a phone conversation between Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.
‘Irresponsible, dangerous’: NATO, US condemn Putin's nuclear alert move
Russian President Vladimir Putin's orders come even as Ukraine agreed to hold talks with Russia along the border with Belarus. Hours ago Ukrainian forces expelled Russian troops from Khargiv - the second largest city of the east European nation, following several hours of heavy battle.
Ukraine Prez urges foreigners to join ‘international brigade’ to fight Russia
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainians are courageous enough to face Russia, but highlighted that the current conflict is “not just a Russian invasion of Ukraine, it is the beginning of a war against Europe,” according to AFP.
'Heartbroken' Pope urges help for Ukraine, condemns warmongers
The pope said he was moved by images of elderly people seeking refuge and mothers escaping with their children.
Russia-Ukraine crisis: 13 nations that have banned Russian flights from airspace
Finland, which borders Russia, and Belgium said on Sunday that it has closed its airspace for Russian planes. Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria have also closed their airspace, and in retaliation, Russia has closed its airspace for flights from the three countries.