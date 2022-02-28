Home / World News / EU countries to send 'fighter jets' to Ukraine: Borrell
EU countries to send 'fighter jets' to Ukraine: Borrell

"We're going to provide even fighting jets. We're not talking about just ammunition. We are providing more important arms to go to a war," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a press conference.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borell.(Reuters file photo)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 09:26 AM IST
AFP |

EU countries will send "fighter jets" to Ukraine at Kyiv's request to help it counter the Russian air and land assault, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Sunday.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has told the EU "they need the kind of fighting jets that the Ukrainian army is able to operate... some member states have these kinds of planes," Borrell said.

 

