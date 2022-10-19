Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia bans civilians from entering occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson

world news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 02:52 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo said that the region had the resources to hold on to the city of Kherson.

Russia-Ukraine War: Local people queue to fill up bottles with fresh drinking water in Kherson region.(Reuters)
Reuters |

The Russian-installed leader of the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson said on Wednesday that authorities were banning civilians from entering the region for seven days, amid escalating pressure from a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Speaking on state television, Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo said that the region had the resources to hold on to the city of Kherson and that the move was needed to "keep civilians safe."

Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis ukraine war
