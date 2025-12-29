Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
Russia claims Ukraine attacked Putin's residence, Zelensky slams 'lies'

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 29, 2025 09:12 pm IST

It was not immediately known whether Putin was at the residence at the time of the alleged attack.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Ukraine had attempted to strike President Vladimir Putin’s state residence in Russia’s Novgorod region, warning that the alleged attack would alter Moscow’s negotiating stance, according to Interfax.

Russia claims Ukraine attacked Putin's residence, Zelensky slams 'lies'(AFP)
Russia claims Ukraine attacked Putin's residence, Zelensky slams 'lies'(AFP)

Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed Russia’s allegations of an attack on President Putin’s residence, calling the claims “lies.”

‘Reckless and state terrorism’: Russian Foreign Minister

Lavrov said Ukraine launched 91 long-range drones at the presidential residence over December 28–29, calling the action “reckless” and vowing it would not go unanswered, Reuters reported.

He added that the attack amounted to "state terrorism."

It was not immediately known whether Putin was at the residence at the time of the alleged attack.

He said targets had already been identified for retaliatory strikes by Russia’s armed forces.

Lavrov added that the alleged attack occurred amid discussions on a possible Ukrainian peace deal and said that while Russia would remain engaged in negotiations, Moscow’s position would be reassessed.

Zelenskiy rejected the accusation as false, saying Russia was laying the groundwork for strikes on government buildings in Kyiv.

