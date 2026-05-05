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Russia declares a unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine to mark Victory Day

The Defense Ministry said in a statement Monday that it hoped Ukraine "will follow suit" on the ceasefire for Russia's most important secular holiday.

Updated on: May 05, 2026 02:31 am IST
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Russia's Defense Ministry declared a unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine for Friday and Saturday to mark the 81st anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, but it threatened to strike back at Kyiv if it tries to disrupt the Victory Day festivities.

Russian servicemen await the rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade, to be held at Red Square, in central Moscow(AFP)

The Defense Ministry said in a statement Monday that it hoped Ukraine "will follow suit" on the ceasefire for Russia's most important secular holiday. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities.

Authorities last week decided to pare down the traditional military parade on Moscow's Red Square, citing concerns over possible Ukrainian attacks. Ukraine has been launching drone attacks deep inside Russia to counter its more than 4-year-old invasion.

The Defense Ministry said if Ukraine attempts to disrupt Saturday's celebrations, Russia will carry out a "massive missile strike on the center of Kyiv." It warned the civilian population there and employees of foreign diplomatic missions of "the need to leave the city promptly."

Putin, who has ruled Russia for over 25 years, has turned Victory Day into a key pillar of his tenure and has tried to use it to justify the war in Ukraine.

Last year's parade on the 80th anniversary drew the most global leaders to Moscow in a decade, including high-profile guests like Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Putin had declared a unilateral 72-hour ceasefire starting May 7, 2025, and authorities blocked cellphone internet in Moscow for several days to avert Ukrainian drone attacks.

 
ukraine ceasefire russia
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