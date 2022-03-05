Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia declares ceasefire in two war-hit cities for evacuations
Russia declares ceasefire in two war-hit cities for evacuations

Russia on Saturday declared ceasefire in two war-hit cities - including the strategic port city of Mariupol - to open humanitarian corridors for civilians. "Today, March 5, from 10 am Moscow time, the Russian side declares a regime of silence and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha," news agency AFP quoted the defence ministry as saying.
 This screen grab obtained from a handout video released by the Russian Defence Ministry on March 4, 2022, shows a destroyed Ukrainian army tank in the settlement of Gnutovo outside Mariupol.(AFP)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 12:25 PM IST
