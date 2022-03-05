Russia declares ceasefire in two war-hit cities for evacuations
Russia on Saturday declared ceasefire in two war-hit cities - including the strategic port city of Mariupol - to open humanitarian corridors for civilians. "Today, March 5, from 10 am Moscow time, the Russian side declares a regime of silence and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha," news agency AFP quoted the defence ministry as saying.
Published on Mar 05, 2022 12:25 PM IST
