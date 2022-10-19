Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News

Russia defense ministry reports new strikes on Ukraine after deadly week: Report

world news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 04:34 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia defense ministry reports new strikes on Ukraine, a report said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Local residents look at parts of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), in Kyiv, Ukraine.(Reuters)
Reuters | ByMallika Soni

Russia defense ministry registered new strikes on Ukraine on Wednesday, Reuters reported. Russia hit military and energy targets in Ukraine, the report added. All targets have been hit, Moscow informed.

Earlier, the new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine said that the situation was tense for his forces in Ukraine. Sergei Surovikin, the Russian air force general who now commands Russia's invasion forces said, "The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense."

Sergei Surovikin blamed Ukraine of "deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson."

Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis ukraine war
