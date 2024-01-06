Russia fired North Korean missile at Ukraine's Kharkiv? Kyiv gives ‘proof’

Kharkiv region prosecutor's office provided evidence that Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles supplied by North Korea after senior adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia hit Ukraine this week with missiles supplied by North Korea for the first time amid war. Dmytro Chubenko, spokesperson for the prosecutor's office, said the missile hit the city of Kharkiv on January 2. It was visually and technically different from Russian models, he said. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets Russia's President Vladimir Putin (Reuters/File)

"The production method is not very modern. There are deviations from standard Iskander missiles, which we previously saw during strikes on Kharkiv. This missile is similar to one of the North Korean missiles," he said showing the remnants.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The missile was slightly bigger in diameter than the Russian Iskander missile. Its nozzle, internal electrical windings, and rear parts were also different.

“That is why we are leaning towards the version that this may be a missile which was supplied by North Korea,” he said without sharing the missile's exact model name.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with missiles this week, killing two people and injuring over 60 in one of its biggest missile and drone strikes.

North Korea has been under a United Nations arms embargo as Security Council resolutions ban countries from trading weapons or other military equipment with North Korea.