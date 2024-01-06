close_game
close_game
News / World News / Russia fired North Korean missile at Ukraine's Kharkiv? Kyiv gives ‘proof’

Russia fired North Korean missile at Ukraine's Kharkiv? Kyiv gives ‘proof’

ByHT News Desk
Jan 06, 2024 08:00 PM IST

The missile was slightly bigger in diameter than the Russian Iskander missile.

Kharkiv region prosecutor's office provided evidence that Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles supplied by North Korea after senior adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia hit Ukraine this week with missiles supplied by North Korea for the first time amid war. Dmytro Chubenko, spokesperson for the prosecutor's office, said the missile hit the city of Kharkiv on January 2. It was visually and technically different from Russian models, he said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets Russia's President Vladimir Putin (Reuters/File)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets Russia's President Vladimir Putin (Reuters/File)

"The production method is not very modern. There are deviations from standard Iskander missiles, which we previously saw during strikes on Kharkiv. This missile is similar to one of the North Korean missiles," he said showing the remnants.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Read more: Lebanon being dragged into conflict: EU foreign policy chief on Gaza war

The missile was slightly bigger in diameter than the Russian Iskander missile. Its nozzle, internal electrical windings, and rear parts were also different.

“That is why we are leaning towards the version that this may be a missile which was supplied by North Korea,” he said without sharing the missile's exact model name.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with missiles this week, killing two people and injuring over 60 in one of its biggest missile and drone strikes.

North Korea has been under a United Nations arms embargo as Security Council resolutions ban countries from trading weapons or other military equipment with North Korea.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out