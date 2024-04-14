Russia, Iran warn against further escalation in Middle East

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian noted on Sunday that escalation of the situation and "provocative acts" could boost tension in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian(AP)

"It was noted that a further escalation of tensions in the region and new, dangerous provocative actions could lead to a boost in tensions in the Middle East," the ministry said of a telephone call between the two ministers.

“Preventing such scenarios and removing their primary reasons must be a priority matter for the U.N. Security Council.”