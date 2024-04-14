 Russia, Iran warn against further escalation in Middle East | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Russia, Iran warn against further escalation in Middle East

Reuters |
Apr 14, 2024 10:24 PM IST

It was noted that a further escalation of tensions in the region and new, dangerous provocative actions could lead to a boost in tensions, the ministers said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian noted on Sunday that escalation of the situation and "provocative acts" could boost tension in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian(AP)
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian(AP)

"It was noted that a further escalation of tensions in the region and new, dangerous provocative actions could lead to a boost in tensions in the Middle East," the ministry said of a telephone call between the two ministers.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Preventing such scenarios and removing their primary reasons must be a priority matter for the U.N. Security Council.”

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, Israel Iran conflict LIVE along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Russia, Iran warn against further escalation in Middle East
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On