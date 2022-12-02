Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia is ready to provide increased gas supplies to Uzbekistan, deputy PM says

Published on Dec 02, 2022 03:32 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: “We are ready to ensure an increase in gas supplies to the Republic of Uzbekistan,” Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Alexander Novak, Russia's deputy prime minister, speaks.(Bloomberg)
Russia is ready to provide increased gas supplies to Uzbekistan, Russian news agencies cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Friday.

"We are ready to ensure an increase in gas supplies to the Republic of Uzbekistan, since gas consumption in Uzbekistan is growing and will continue to do so in the near future. And there is a possibility of expanding this cooperation on gas supplies," Interfax news agency quoted Novak as saying.

