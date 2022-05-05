Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes: Defence ministry
world news

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes: Defence ministry

The defence ministry also said its missiles destroyed aviation equipment at the Kanatovo airfield in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region and a large ammunition depot in the southern city of Mykolaiv.
A Ukrainian firefighter helps a man remove belongings from a destroyed building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo)
Published on May 05, 2022 02:14 PM IST
Reuters |

Russia said on Thursday that its artillery struck multiple Ukrainian positions and strongholds overnight, killing over 600 fighters.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine", the defence ministry said. "Over 600 nationalists and 61 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed".

Also read: Russia practises nuclear-capable missile strikes, says defence ministry

The defence ministry also said its missiles destroyed aviation equipment at the Kanatovo airfield in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region and a large ammunition depot in the southern city of Mykolaiv.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Also read: Ukraine: Joe Biden to discuss 'additional' Russia sanctions with G7 this week

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP