Ukraine: Joe Biden to discuss 'additional' Russia sanctions with G7 this week
United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he would speak with other leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) nations this week about potential further sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Speaking to reporters, the US President said, "With regard to additional sanctions, we're always open to additional sanctions."
"I'll be speaking with the members of the G7 this week about what we're going to do or not do," he added.
Amid Moscow's intensified offensive in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv's defence ministry said the weeks-long war has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions and flattened Ukrainian cities.
Russia also stepped up strikes on targets in western Ukraine, saying it was disrupting Western arms deliveries, and close Russian ally Belarus announced large-scale army drills.
New measures announced by the EU include sanctions against Russia's top bank and a ban on Russian broadcasters from European airwaves, as well as the embargo on crude oil in six months.
Sri Lanka crisis will last at least two more years: Govt
Sri Lanka will have to endure its unprecedented economic hardships for at least two more years, the country's finance minister said Wednesday while warning of an imminent cash crunch. Finance Minister Ali Sabry said the country now has less than $50 million in usable foreign exchange reserves, needed to finance essential goods to keep Sri Lanka's import-dependent economy ticking over. Sabry said the government had erred by delaying an approach to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.
UK says nuclear revival will be different this time around
“We want the U.K. nuclear industry in a fantastic renaissance, to be able to avail itself of a variety of developers and financiers,” Henergy minister Greg Handssaid in an interview Tuesday in his office in Westminster. “The Russian invasion of Ukraine has put a premium on energy security, and one of the huge advantages of nuclear is that it is, very largely, homegrown.”
Contact lost with troops amid 'heavy fighting' at Ukraine's Azovstal: mayor
The mayor of the destroyed Ukrainian city of Mariupol said Wednesday that contact was lost with Ukrainian forces holed up in the Azovstal steel plant amid fierce battles with Russian troops. The Ukrainian military said Tuesday that Russian forces had launched an offensive to rout troops inside Azovstal shortly after the United Nations and Red Cross confirmed that more than 100 civilians had been evacuated from the plant.
China scrambles to control Beijing Covid outbreak, restricts people’s movements
Beijing residents woke up on Wednesday to an early morning announcement that dozens of subway stations and bus routes were shut as city authorities scrambled to restrict people's movements as part of efforts to stamp out an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. Dine-in services at restaurants and hotels will remain indefinitely suspended, the government announced. Beijing still has hidden infection risks at the community level, a government official had said on Tuesday.
Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi's plea against 5-yr jail term rejected by junta court
An appeal by ousted Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi against a five-year sentence for corruption was rejected by the country's junta court on Wednesday. An AFP report, citing sources said the appeal filed by Suu Kyi legal team against the junta ruling "was summarily dismissed". Suu Kyi was found guilty of accepting a bribe of cash and gold a week ago.
