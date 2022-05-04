Ukraine: Joe Biden to discuss 'additional' Russia sanctions with G7 this week

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he would speak with other leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) nations this week about potential further sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters, the US President said, "With regard to additional sanctions, we're always open to additional sanctions."

"I'll be speaking with the members of the G7 this week about what we're going to do or not do," he added.

Amid Moscow's intensified offensive in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv's defence ministry said the weeks-long war has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions and flattened Ukrainian cities.

Russia also stepped up strikes on targets in western Ukraine, saying it was disrupting Western arms deliveries, and close Russian ally Belarus announced large-scale army drills.

New measures announced by the EU include sanctions against Russia's top bank and a ban on Russian broadcasters from European airwaves, as well as the embargo on crude oil in six months.

