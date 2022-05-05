Home / World News / Russia practises nuclear-capable missile strikes, says defence ministry
world news

Russia practises nuclear-capable missile strikes, says defence ministry

  • After sending troops to Ukraine in late February, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made thinly veiled threats hinting at a willingness to deploy Russia's tactical nuclear weapons.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin(REUTERS file)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin(REUTERS file)
Published on May 05, 2022 10:12 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

Russia on Wednesday said its forces had practised simulated nuclear-capable missile strikes in the western enclave of Kaliningrad, amid Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

The announcement came on the 70th day of Moscow's military action in the pro-Western country, with thousands killed and more than 13 million displaced in the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

After sending troops to Ukraine in late February, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made thinly veiled threats hinting at a willingness to deploy Russia's tactical nuclear weapons.

During Wednesday's war games in the enclave on the Baltic Sea located between EU members Poland and Lithuania, Russia practised simulated "electronic launches" of nuclear-capable Iskander mobile ballistic missile systems, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Also read: India wants Russia to sell its oil at less than $70 per barrel: Report

The Russian forces practised single and multiple strikes at targets imitating launchers of missile systems, airfields, protected infrastructure, military equipment and command posts of a mock enemy, the statement said.

After performing the "electronic" launches, the military personnel carried out a manoeuvre to change their position in order to avoid "a possible retaliatory strike," the defence ministry added.

The combat units also practised "actions in conditions of radiation and chemical contamination".

The drills involved more than 100 servicemen.

Russia placed nuclear forces on high alert shortly after Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.

The Kremlin chief has warned of a "lightning fast" retaliation if the West directly intervenes in the Ukraine conflict.

Also read: Ukraine: Joe Biden to discuss 'additional' Russia sanctions with G7 this week

Observers say that in recent days, Russia's state television has attempted to make nuclear weapons use more palatable to the public.

"For two weeks now, we have been hearing from our television screens that nuclear silos should be opened," Russian newspaper editor and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov said on Tuesday.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia russian president vladimir putin
russia russian president vladimir putin
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Imran Khan, in a recent interview, said Bushra Bibi is far ahead of him on the path of spirituality.&nbsp;

    Imran Khan talks about sons, Bushra Bibi; says, ‘Worst thing of divorce is…’

    Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan in an exclusive interview with HUM News on Wednesday said he has not seen his sons Suleiman Isa Khan and Qasim Khan in 2.5 years because of the pandemic. On being asked what Eidi Imran Khan sent to his children, Imran Khan said, "The worst thing of a divorce is when you get separated from your children". His enemies are now preparing material for full-blown character assassination.

  • Women walk through the old market as a Taliban fighter stands guard, in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,

    Taliban stops issuing driving licences to women in Afghanistan: Report

    The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has now stopped issuing driving licences to women and other provinces of the land-locked country, news agency ANI quoted Afghan media reports. Before the Taliban took over Afghanistan, women could be seen driving in some of the major cities including Kabul. But now the regime has imposed this restriction. Here's a look at some of the restrictions Taliban has imposed on women since capturing Afghanistan.

  • A view shows a residential building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol.

    Russia pounds Ukraine, targets Western weapon supply routes

    Complaining that the West is “stuffing Ukraine with weapons,” Russia pounded railroad stations and other supply-line points across the country on Wednesday. Heavy fighting also raged at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol that represented the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southern port city, according to the mayor. But a Russian official denied Moscow's troops were storming the plant, as Ukrainian commanders claimed a day earlier.

  • Twitter courts advertisers amid uncertain future under Musk

    Twitter courts advertisers amid uncertain future under Musk

    Twitter Inc is facing a skeptical audience as it showcases its advertising opportunities on Wednesday evening at an event in New York City, three ad agency executives told Reuters, as the social media company's plans under billionaire Elon Musk remain unclear. The Tesla chief executive, who is buying Twitter for $44 billion, has tweeted that the platform should not have ads so it can have more control over its content moderation policies.

  • Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov's case is part of an increasing number of challenges at the Luxembourg-based court since the bloc issued its first round of sanctions on Feb. 2

    Russian metals billionaire Alisher Usmanov files appeal over EU sanctions

    Russian metals billionaire Alisher Usmanov appealed the European Union's decision to impose strict sanctions on him in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Usmanov, who owns 49% of Metalloinvest, filed an appeal at the EU's General Court on April 29, asking the bloc's second-highest tribunal also to suspend the sanctions until judges make a final decision, according to a court filing. Germany has previously impounded Usmanov's superyacht Dilbar, valued at as much as $750 million.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out