Russia occupies 20% of Ukraine's territory: Zelensky

"We have to defend ourselves against almost the entire Russian army. All combat-ready Russian military formations are involved in this aggression," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (AP file photo)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (AP file photo)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 04:31 PM IST
Reuters |

Russia is currently occupying about 20% of Ukraine's territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Luxembourg's parliament in a video address on Thursday.

"We have to defend ourselves against almost the entire Russian army. All combat-ready Russian military formations are involved in this aggression," he said, adding that the front lines of battle stretched across more than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles). 

Thursday, June 02, 2022
