Russia offensive day 14| Ukraine says 'will never forgive occupier' - 10 points

As Russia's offensive enters the 14th day in Ukraine, the Kremlin has said humanitarian corridors would be provided in Kyiv, the capital, and four other major cities from 10 am Moscow time. The UK's Ministry of Defence, however, has accused the Kremlin of violating its own ceasefire agreement for the third consecutive day in the strategic port city of Mariupol. Mosow is facing increasing global isolation with each passing day over the Ukraine war. In the latest developments, the United States has announced a ban on Russian oil.

Here are the ten latest developments on the Ukraine crisis:

1. Russian oil "will no longer be accepted at US ports — and the American people will deal another powerful blow against Putin’s war machine," US president Joe Biden announced on Tuesday amid global calls to put pressure on Moscow. Russia's Vladimir Putin "won’t be able to use fossil fuels as a weapon," he stressed, adding - "This much is already clear: Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin. Putin may be able to take a city — but he will never be able to hold the country."

2. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the US move " a powerful signal to the whole world". “Either Russia will respect international law and not wage wars, or it will have no money. The war must be stopped. We need to sit down at the negotiating table, but for honest, substantive talks," he was quoted as saying by news agency AP.

3. Ukraine will "never forgive the occupiers", Zelenskyy said, underlining that, “the scariest figure was the 50 Ukrainian children killed in 13 days of war. But then in an hour it became 52 children."

4. The world is witnessing surging oil and gas prices amid the Ukraine war.

5. Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use in Ukraine has been rejected by the Pentagon, reports have said. “We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby was quoted as saying by AP.

6. More than two million people have been forced to leave their homes in Ukraine, the United Nations has said on one of the worst refugee crisis in the world in the recent years.

7. Moscow has lost about 12,000 troops so far, Kyiv has claimed, while the Kremlin has repoteredly said only 500 have died in the last two weeks. In Ukraine, more than 1,000 civlian casualties have been recorded.

8. Ukraine has been urging for more warplanes amid its resistance. On Tuesday, however, in a surprise announcement, it said it won't insisting on joining NATO.

9. An emergency funding of $1.4 billion for Ukraine to help it respond to Russia's invasion is set to be cleared by the International Monetary Fund, Reuters reported.

10. "The unthinkable happened with Russia’s attack on Ukraine. It is tragic, and it is also consequential." IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva was quoted as saying by Reuters.

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters, AP)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON