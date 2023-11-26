close_game
Russia puts Meta's spokesperson on wanted list, launches criminal investigation

Reuters |
Nov 26, 2023 06:07 PM IST

Meta's main social platforms - Facebook and Instagram - were both banned in Russia shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Russia has put Meta Platforms' spokesperson Andy Stone on a wanted list on unspecified charges, state-run TASS news agency reported on Sunday.

TASS said the Russian Interior Ministry had opened a criminal investigation against Stone but that the ministry had not disclosed the details of the investigation or charges.

In March 2022 the Russian investigative committee said it has opened criminal investigation against the "illegal actions of Meta's employees" and mentioned Stone, saying he had "lifted a ban on calls for violence against the Russian military on its platforms" and was thus inciting extremist activity.

Meta's press office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment from Stone and Meta out of normal business hours.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
