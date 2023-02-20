Russia says captured village near Bakhmut

Russia said Monday that its forces had taken control of a village near Bakhmut, the eastern Ukrainian city home to the longest-running battle of Moscow's offensive.

The defence ministry in Moscow said that volunteer fighters had "fully liberated" the settlement of Paraskoviivka with the support of regular forces, including paratroopers and artillery.

The statement did not mention Russia's mercenary group Wagner which claimed to have captured village on Friday.

Paraskoviivka is a hamlet on the northern outskirts of Bakhmut.

Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin has said it could take months to capture Bakhmut, which has turned into a key political and symbolic prize.

The months-long battle for the embattled city has exposed tensions between the Wagner paramilitary group and the Russian army, though the Kremlin denies any rift.

In January, Prigozhin claimed his fighters had taken control of nearby Soledar. Two days later, the defence ministry said that Moscow's forces were controlling the town.