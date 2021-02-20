Home / World News / Russia says detected first case of H5N8 avian flu in humans
Russia says detected first case of H5N8 avian flu in humans

"Information about the world's first case of transmission of the avian flu (H5N8) to humans has already been sent to the World Health Organization," the head of Russia's health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said in televised remarks.
Russia said Saturday its scientists had detected the first case of transmission of the H5N8 strain of avian flu to humans and had alerted the World Health Organization.

