Russia says European Union 'party to conflict' in Ukraine

Published on Oct 20, 2022 05:26 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian defence ministry repeated Moscow's aggressive criticism of the West for shipping billions of dollars worth of advanced arms to Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that European Union weapons supplies to Kyiv made the bloc party to the conflict in Ukraine and that countries pumping Ukraine with weapons were "sponsors of terrorism".

In a briefing in Moscow, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova repeated Moscow's aggressive criticism of the West for shipping billions of dollars worth of advanced arms to Ukraine to help Kyiv defend itself against Russia's eight-month military campaign.

