Russia says it has taken Bohdanivka in eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Bohdanivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Russia's defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday. This photograph taken on April 20, 2024, shows a destroyed building in Mariupol, in Russian-controlled Ukraine, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.(AFP)

Control of Bohdanivka, located just to the west of the city of the Russian-held city of Bakhmut, has been in doubt for some time.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, in its Sunday evening report, mentioned Bohdanivka as one of a series of villages where it said Ukrainian forces repelled 13 enemy attacks. But it gave no specific details.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry denied last week that Russia had captured all of Bohdanivka, while acknowledging it had lost some positions in the village in eastern Donetsk region.

Unofficial Ukrainian sources have suggested Bohdanivka is in Russian hands, based on video footage of the village and the town of Chasiv Yar, to the southwest.

Ukraine has focused attention on defending Chasiv Yar, describing it as an important post in keeping the Russians from advancing westward through Donetsk region to the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Maksym Zhorin, a commander on the frontline in the area, told national television on Sunday that all positions around Chasiv Yar were under full Ukrainian control.

Bakhmut was captured by Russian troops in May 2023 after months of fierce fighting that levelled what was once a city of about 70,000.