Russia shot down 2 military drones heading towards Moscow, claims mayor

Russia's air defence systems shot down two military drones heading towards Moscow on Thursday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Sobyanin said the drones were shot down around 4 a.m. Moscow time (0100 GMT)(Representative image)

Sobyanin said the drones were shot down around 4 a.m. Moscow time (0100 GMT), one of them near the town of Kaluga, and the second over Central Ring Highway surrounding the Russian capital.