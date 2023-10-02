Russia should not count on EU's Ukraine 'fatigue': French foreign minister
AFP |
Russia-Ukraine War: “It is a demonstration of our resolute and lasting support for Ukraine, until it can win,” French Foreign Minister said.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Monday a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv was a signal to Moscow of the bloc's determination to support Ukraine over the long term.
"It is a demonstration of our resolute and lasting support for Ukraine, until it can win. It is also a message to Russia that it should not count on our weariness. We will be there for a long time to come," she told reporters in Kyiv.
