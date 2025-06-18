Russia slams Israeli strikes on Iran as ‘illegal’, calls for diplomatic solution to nuclear issue

Russia's Foreign Ministry denounced on Tuesday continued Israeli attacks on Iran as illegal and said a solution to the conflict over Tehran's nuclear programme could only be found through diplomacy. Smoke plumes arise from the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) corporation building in the north of Tehran after it was hit by an overnight Israeli strike on June 17, 2025. (AFP)

"The continuing intensive attacks by Israel on Iran's peaceful nuclear sites are illegal in terms of international law and create unacceptable threats to international security and push the world to a nuclear catastrophe...," the ministry said in a statement posted on Telegram.

It said that widespread condemnation of Israeli actions showed that Israel had found support only "from those states who are in fact co-participants and act for opportunistic reasons."

The ministry noted Iran's "clear statements about its unaltered commitment to the obligations of the nuclear non-proliferation treaty and its readiness to renew contacts with the United States to work out possible solutions" removing all doubts about Tehran's nuclear programme.

"Moscow supports this stand and firmly believes that the settlement that is being sought can only be reliably achieved through diplomacy and negotiations," it said.

The statement also said Moscow was waiting for the International Atomic Energy Agency to provide "as soon as possible a detailed written report ... with an objective and unvarnished assessment of damage" to Iran's nuclear facilities.

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia was ready to act as a mediator in the conflict between Israel and Iran, and its previous proposal to store Iranian uranium in Russia remained on the table.