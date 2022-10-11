Russia to respond to growing Western involvement in Ukraine: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 11, 2022 10:52 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "We warn and hope that they realise the danger of uncontrolled escalation in Washington and other Western capitals," Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Firefighters stand next to three bodies, covered by blankets, following a Russian attack in Dnipro, Ukraine.(AP)
Direct conflict with the United States and NATO is not in Moscow's interests, but it will respond to the West's growing involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, RIA quoted Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.

"We warn and hope that they realise the danger of uncontrolled escalation in Washington and other Western capitals," Ryabkov said.

