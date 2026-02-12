Russia trying to ‘fully block’ WhatsApp to push ‘state-owned surveillance app’, claims Meta

Russian state media, however, has reportedly dismissed accusations of surveillance through the app.

Russia has been at loggerheads with foreign tech providers since the February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Authorities in Moscow are promoting a state-backed app, 'MAX', which critics have reportedly claimed could be used to track users.

Russia reportedly tried to "fully block" Meta's WhatsApp in the country amid efforts to promote home-grown platforms and gain greater control over its internet space. The block is Russia's efforts to drive users to a "state-owned surveillance app", a Meta spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, which owns WhatsApp, said that it "continued to do everything we can to keep users connected".

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was asked if WhatsApp would return in Russia. In response, he told TASS news agency, "This is again a question of fulfilling the legislation. If the Meta corporation fulfils this and enters into dialogue with Russian authorities, then we have the possibility of reaching an agreement."

Peskov stated that if Meta decides to remain in what he called an "uncompromising position", then it shows that the company is not ready to align with Russian legislation. "Then there is no chance," the Kremlin spokesperson added.

An earlier report stated that Russian authorities removed WhatsApp, which has around 100 million users, from an online directory run by the state's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor.

The Kremlin has not issued an official statement in this regard.

Russia began restricting some calls on WhatsApp and messaging app Telegram last year, accusing the platforms of refusing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism matters, Reuters reported.

Moscow had also blocked Apple's video-calling app, FaceTime, in December last year.

Telegram's Russian-born founder, Pavel Durov, had earlier said that the platform would remain committed to protecting the freedom of speech and privacy rights of its users.