Russia 'trying to destroy' last Ukrainian units in Azovstal: Kyiv
- "Russian occupiers are focusing on blocking and trying to destroy Ukrainian units in the Azovstal area," Kyiv's army said in a statement.
Ukraine said Thursday Russia was "trying to destroy" its remaining soldiers holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, with Kyiv's last defenders in the battered city saying Moscow forces have broken into the giant factory.
"Russian occupiers are focusing on blocking and trying to destroy Ukrainian units in the Azovstal area," Kyiv's army said in a statement.
"With the support of aircraft, Russia resumed the offensive in order to take control of the plant."
The statement came as a Russian-announced ceasefire was due to begin at the besieged plant, where hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and some civilians have been trapped for weeks.
A commander of the Azov battalion, leading the defense of Mariupol, said late on Wednesday that Russian soldiers have entered the plant and that there were "ongoing, bloody battles."
"For two days, the enemy has burst into the enclosure of the steelworks," Azov commander Denys Prokopenko said in a video on Telegram.
"The situation is extremely difficult but despite this we continue to execute the order to hold the defence."
He said the Ukrainian units were "resisting" while being outnumbered by the Russians.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday asked UN chief Antonio Guterres to help "save" his units in Azovstal, calling for "the removal of all the wounded".
The Ukrainian leader said in a separate video address later that there were still civilians -- "women and children" -- stuck at Azovstal and that Kyiv was "negotiating" to rescue them.
"It takes time to simply lift people out of these underground shelters," he said.
"In current conditions, we cannot use special equipment to clear the debris. Everything is done manually."
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko on Thursday called for the continuation of UN- and Red Cross-led evacuations from the southern port city.
"Now we are fighting for the salvation of every person, every Mariupol resident," he said on Telegram.
A further 344 Ukrainians were evacuated from Mariupol and its surroundings late on Wednesday.
Fighting also raged in other parts of eastern Ukraine, with the governor of the Donbas region Pavlo Kyrylenko saying at least 25 civilians were wounded in an overnight Russian strike on the city of Kramatorsk.
-
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes: Defence ministry
Russia said on Thursday that its artillery struck multiple Ukrainian positions and strongholds overnight, killing over 600 fighters. "The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine", the defence ministry said. "Over 600 nationalists and 61 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed".
-
US intents to appoint ex-US ambassador to India Richard Verma to advisory board
US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to appoint Indian-American lawyer diplomat Richard Verma, also a former US ambassador to India, as a member of his Intelligence Advisory Board. According to a White House statement on Wednesday, President Biden has announced his intent to appoint Verma to his Intelligence Advisory Board. Verma, 53, is currently the general counsel and head of Global Public Policy for Mastercard.
-
India invites Montreal-based ICAO to join International Solar Alliance
As Scindia interacted with executives and representatives of various nations at the International Civil Aviation Organisation, India's civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia extended an invitation to the Montreal-based United Nations agency to join the International Solar Alliance. That came as Scindia met with the president of the Executive Council of ICAO Salvatore Sciacchitano on Wednesday. He also met with ICAO's secretary-general Juan Carlos Salazar.
-
India, France discuss Ukraine crisis, terrorism, Afghanistan: Key takeaways
A joint statement issued by India and France after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with President Emmanuel Macron expressed "serious concern" over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. France reiterated its commitment to support India's bid for permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council and New Delhi's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers' Group. France and India expressed serious concern over the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
-
Beijing returns to work from home as subway stations shut amid Covid surge
Millions of people in Beijing returned to work Thursday, many remotely, with scores of subway stations shut after a national holiday muted by the coronavirus curbs. Beijing reported 50 local virus cases on Thursday, a day after it said people in its most populous district Chaoyang should work from home. Those in the area, home to around 3.5 million, who need to visit their offices were encouraged to drive themselves and avoid gatherings.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics