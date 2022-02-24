Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: 'Do not fly' risk level over Ukrainian airspace
- Russia-Ukraine Conflict: The Group of Seven (G7) world leaders are set to hold a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss the crisis.
Russia Ukraine Latest News Updates: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace in an emotional address to the nation late Wednesday as threat of a Russian invasion grew. Hours after declaring a nationwide emergency, Zelenskyy said he tried to call Russian President Vladimir Putin but Kremlin remained silent. Meanwhile, the rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine, according to Kremlin, have asked for military assistance to help resist Ukrainian “aggression”. The announcement has triggered fears that Russia was offering up a pretext for war as warned by the West.
Thu, 24 Feb 2022 07:53 AM
Civilian flights restricted in Ukrainian airspace
Civilian aircraft have been restricted in Ukrainian airspace "due to potential hazard for civil aviation", according to a notice to airmen issued on Thursday after a conflict monitor zone increased the risk to ‘do not fly’.
The notice, issued at 0156 GMT, is due to expire at 2359 GMT on Thursday unless extended, reported Reuters.
Thu, 24 Feb 2022 07:42 AM
Conflict zone monitor puts Ukraine at ‘Level 1’ risk
A conflict monitor zone has increased the risk level of flying over Ukrainian airspace to ‘Do Not fly’ given the significant risk to civil aviation amid heightened tension in the region.
"Regardless of the actual movements of Russian forces into Ukraine, the level of tension and uncertainty in Ukraine is now extreme," Safe Airspace, which was set up in the aftermath of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crash, said on its website. "This itself gives rise to significant risk to civil aviation."
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014 killing all 283 passengers and 15 crew members.
Thu, 24 Feb 2022 06:44 AM
Ukraine shuts airports, warns of airspace danger
The Ukrainian government shut down airports in eastern Ukraine from midnight through 7am (local time) due to the ongoing confrontation with Russia. The authorities have also declared some airspace as “danger areas”.
Thu, 24 Feb 2022 06:07 AM
At least five blasts heard in Donetsk: Report
At least five explosions were heard in Donetsk, the separatist-held eastern Ukrainian city, early on Thursday followed by four military trucks heading for the scene, according to a Reuters witness.
Thu, 24 Feb 2022 06:04 AM
UN Security Council to hold emergency session Wednesday night
The United Nations Security Council will hold its second emergency session in three days over the ongoing Ukraine crisis, reported news agency AFP citing diplomatic sources as Russian troops build-up continue near border areas. The meeting requested by Kyiv is scheduled for 2.30am GMT Thursday (8am IST), according to the report.