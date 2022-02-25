Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: Arranging evacuation flights for Chinese citizens in Ukraine, says China
Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, carrying out airstrikes on its cities and military bases and sending in troops from three sides of the country. The Ukrainian government, which is struggling to fight the Russian forces, has pleaded for global help.
“Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won’t give up its freedom,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted on Thursday.
According to the reports, as many as 137 people were killed and 316 were wounded on the first day of Russia's attack on Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has justified the invasion by asserting the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine. Putin also warned that any interference would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”
Meanwhile, the United States became the latest country to impose sanctions on Russia. President Joe Biden said his government will block assets of large Russian banks, impose export controls aimed at the nation’s high-tech needs and sanction its business oligarchs.
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 09:42 AM
Thousand anti-war protesters detained in Russia
Russia has detained more than 1,700 people that protested against Moscow's action to launch a full-scale evacuation in Ukraine on Thursday.
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 09:10 AM
Arranging evacuation flights for Chinese citizens in Ukraine, says China
China said on Friday that it is arranging evacuation flights for its citizens stuck in Ukraine as the conditions have deteriorated sharply. According to a statement by the Chinese embassy, scheduling of evacuation flights will depend on the flight safety situation. Expressing concerns at the crisis in Ukraine, the embassy refused to mention anything about Russian invasion in the above statement.
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 08:58 AM
Enemy marked me down as target 1, family as target 2: Ukraine President says Russia wants to destroy head of state
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said that he will stay in capital city Kyiv as Russian forces advanced towards the country.
In a video message, Zelenskiy referred to Russia as the enemy and said,"The enemy has marked me down as the number one target," Zelenskiy warned in a video message. “My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state,” he added.
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 08:42 AM
Two loud blasts heard in Kyiv, reports AFP
On Friday morning, two loud blasts were heard in Ukraine's captial Kyiv, news agency AFP reported.
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 08:09 AM
Gold prices surge after volatile session
Gold prices across the globe rose on Friday after a volatile session, as investors analysed the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia.
According to news agency Reuters, spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,909.06 per ounce by 0204 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.8% to $1,910.70.
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 07:42 AM
Vladimir Putin was duplicitous in conversations with me: French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron, who held a telephonic conversation with Vladimir Putin on Thursday, said on Friday that the Russian President was duplicitous in his conversations.
"Yes, there was duplicity, yes there was a deliberate, conscious choice to launch war when we could still negotiate peace," Macron said.
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 07:19 AM
New iron curtain cutting off Russia, says Ukrainian President Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia's attack is the sound of a new iron curtain lowering and closing it off from the civilised world.
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 06:44 AM
Taiwan ‘strongly condemns’ Russia's invasion, urges immediate cessation of military action
The Taiwanese foreign ministry on Friday strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and urged an immediate cessation of military action and commencement of dialogue aimed at resolving disputes peacefully.
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 06:36 AM
Watch: What Joe Biden said on Russia's ‘consequences’
United States President Joe Biden reacted to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's "threat" to the West "with the greatest consequences in history."
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 06:28 AM
Japan to sanction chip exports to Russia
The Japanese government has announced that it will impose sanctions on Moscow targeting semiconductor exports and financial institutions. These sanctions are a response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.