Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: Arranging evacuation flights for Chinese citizens in Ukraine, says China

Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, carrying out airstrikes on its cities and military bases and sending in troops from three sides of the country. The Ukrainian government, which is struggling to fight the Russian forces, has pleaded for global help.

“Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won’t give up its freedom,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted on Thursday.

According to the reports, as many as 137 people were killed and 316 were wounded on the first day of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has justified the invasion by asserting the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine. Putin also warned that any interference would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

Meanwhile, the United States became the latest country to impose sanctions on Russia. President Joe Biden said his government will block assets of large Russian banks, impose export controls aimed at the nation’s high-tech needs and sanction its business oligarchs.