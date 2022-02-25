Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Putin, Macron hold 'frank' talks on Ukraine operation, says Kremlin
world news

Putin, Macron hold 'frank' talks on Ukraine operation, says Kremlin

The Elysee Palace said Macron called Putin to demand an end to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 02:58 AM IST
AFP |

Russian leader Vladimir Putin held a "frank" phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday, the Kremlin said, after Moscow sent troops to invade its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine.

The leaders had a "serious and frank exchange of views" about Ukraine and Putin gave an "exhaustive explanation of the reasons and circumstances behind the decision to conduct a special military operation" there, it said in a statement.

The Elysee Palace said Macron called Putin to demand an end to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

"After having spoken with the Ukrainian president, and in coordination with him, the president (Macron) called Vladimir Putin to demand the immediate halt of Russian military operations, noting that Russia risked massive sanctions," the Elysee said as Macron attended an EU summit in Brussels.

This was the first known contact between Putin and a Western leader since the Kremlin ordered a massive invasion of Ukraine.

The operation has been widely condemned by Western leaders with several ordering fresh sanctions on Moscow.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis vladimir putin emmanuel macron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
© 2022 HindustanTimes
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP