Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war Live updates: No one can predict how long the war will go, says Ukraine President Zelensky
Live

Russia-Ukraine war Live updates: No one can predict how long the war will go, says Ukraine President Zelensky

Russia-Ukraine war Live updates: The UK's defence ministry revealed on Friday Kyiv's troops foiled an attempt by Moscow's forces to cross a river in the Donetsk region.
TOPSHOT - Ukrainians stage a protest outside of the United Nations Office during special session of the UN Human Rights Council on the war in Ukraine, in Geneva on May 12, 2022.. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Published on May 14, 2022 07:23 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Russia-Ukraine war Live updates: Ukraine continues to thwart Russian aggression on its territory as the war between the two neighbours entered day 80 on Saturday. A day ago, the UK's defence ministry revealed Kyiv's forces thwarted an attempt by Russian troops to cross a river in the Donetsk region. Meanwhile, foreign ministers of the G7 member states met in Germany and expressed their 'strong support' for the war-hit nation.

Also on Friday, a Ukrainian court began a preliminary hearing in what is being called the first ‘war crimes’ trial arising from the ongoing invasion, which commenced on February 24. A captured Russian soldier has been charged with the murder of a 62-year-old civilian.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 14 May 2022 07:22 AM

    No one can predict how long war will last, says Zelensky

    In an address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukrainians are doing everything they can to drive out the Russians but no one can predict no one today can predict how long the war will last.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.