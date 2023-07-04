Drones attack in Moscow, Russia blames Ukraine for ‘act of terrorism’

At least three drones were intercepted over the Moscow region early on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported citing emergency services. One was intercepted in the neighbouring Kaluga region. "According to preliminary information, three drones were heading towards Moscow at different times," TASS reported.

Noctilucent clouds are seen over the tower of Moscow's Kremlin in Russia.(Reuters)

Two drones were shot down near the village of Valuevo-about 30 km southwest of the Kremlin, RIA news agency reported. One was in the Kaluga region, which borders the Moscow region, it added. Another drone was shot down in the area of the town of Kubinka- 63 km west of Moscow where a Russian air base also located.

There were no casualties or damage, preliminary information revealed. RIA also reported that landings and takeoffs at Moscow's Vnukovo airport was also restricted following the incident due to "technical reasons beyond the control of the airport," Russia's federal air transport agency, or Rosaviatsiya, said as per news agency Reuters. A number of flights were diverted to other airports which were functioning normally, it informed.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin blamed Ukraine saying that they had launched another drone attack on the Russian capital and its region.

“At this moment, the attacks have been repelled by air defence forces. All detected drones have been eliminated,” Sergei Sobyanin said as per news agency Reuters.

Ukraine attempted to strike civil infrastructure including the airport which amounts to an "act of terrorism", Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The Kyiv regime's attempt to attack an area where civilian infrastructure is located, including the airport, which incidentally also receives foreign flights, is yet another act of terrorism," Zakharova said.

