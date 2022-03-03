Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / "It is clear World War 3 can only be nuclear": Russian foreign minister
world news

"It is clear World War 3 can only be nuclear": Russian foreign minister

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said it is in the heads of Western politicians that the idea of a nuclear war is spinning constantly, and not in the heads of Russians
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 04:02 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Four days after Vladimir Putin placed his country's nuclear deterrent forces on 'special' alert and a week after Moscow launched a brutal war against Ukraine,  Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian and foreign media: "It is clear that World War three can only be nuclear".

"I would like to point out that it is in the heads of Western politicians that the idea of a nuclear war is spinning constantly, and not in the heads of Russians," Lavrov declared.

"I assure you that we will not allow any provocations to throw us off balance," he added.

Moscow has the world's largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and a huge cache of ballistic missiles which form the backbone of the country's deterrence forces.

Russia could also not tolerate what he said was a military threat from Ukraine, he said, adding that he was convinced that Russia was right over Ukraine.

Denying the speculations that Moscow was feeling politically isolated, Lavrov said that the question how Ukraine lives should be defined by its people. The Ukrainian government has accused Russian forces of targeting civilians in the war that has now entered the eighth day. The Russian foreign minister has said that the troops have been given strict orders to use high-precision weapons to decimate military infrastructure. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP