"It is clear World War 3 can only be nuclear": Russian foreign minister
Four days after Vladimir Putin placed his country's nuclear deterrent forces on 'special' alert and a week after Moscow launched a brutal war against Ukraine, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian and foreign media: "It is clear that World War three can only be nuclear".
"I would like to point out that it is in the heads of Western politicians that the idea of a nuclear war is spinning constantly, and not in the heads of Russians," Lavrov declared.
"I assure you that we will not allow any provocations to throw us off balance," he added.
Moscow has the world's largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and a huge cache of ballistic missiles which form the backbone of the country's deterrence forces.
Russia could also not tolerate what he said was a military threat from Ukraine, he said, adding that he was convinced that Russia was right over Ukraine.
Denying the speculations that Moscow was feeling politically isolated, Lavrov said that the question how Ukraine lives should be defined by its people.
The Ukrainian government has accused Russian forces of targeting civilians in the war that has now entered the eighth day. The Russian foreign minister has said that the troops have been given strict orders to use high-precision weapons to decimate military infrastructure.
-
In Ukraine, Russian missiles kill wives, daughters, tear lives apart
On Tuesday night at around 10:00 pm in the Ukrainian crossroads town, home to a military garrison, a first missile struck near the family home.
-
Ukraine broke enemy's 'sneaky' plans of years in a week: Zelensky's message
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky thanked his countrymen for toppling Russia's war against his country in a week as he claimed 9,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in a week.
-
UNGA vote against Russia’s campaign, Ukraine's Kherson under siege | Top updates
Russia has claimed to have taken over the first city of Ukraine - Kherson, even as stiff Ukrainian resistance kept Vladimir Putin's men at bay in Kyiv and Kharkiv.
-
In a first, Russia says over 450 of its troops killed in Ukraine since invasion
Russia’s defence ministry said over 2,870 Ukrainian troops and “nationalists” were killed and nearly 3,700 injured since the start of its military campaign against its neighbour, a former Soviet state.
-
Ukraine asks mothers of captive Russian troops to take sons home from Kyiv
In the statement, Ukrainian defence ministry laid out a process for Russian mothers to get to their captured sons in Kyiv. Three helpline numbers have been provided along with an email id where the mothers have been asked to contact. Upon receipt of “proof” that their son is in captivity in Ukraine, the mothers need to reach Kyiv to collect them.