Home / World News / "It is clear World War 3 can only be nuclear": Russian foreign minister
world news

"It is clear World War 3 can only be nuclear": Russian foreign minister

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said it is in the heads of Western politicians that the idea of a nuclear war is spinning constantly, and not in the heads of Russians
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.(REUTERS)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 04:02 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Four days after Vladimir Putin placed his country's nuclear deterrent forces on 'special' alert and a week after Moscow launched a brutal war against Ukraine,  Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian and foreign media: "It is clear that World War three can only be nuclear".

"I would like to point out that it is in the heads of Western politicians that the idea of a nuclear war is spinning constantly, and not in the heads of Russians," Lavrov declared.

"I assure you that we will not allow any provocations to throw us off balance," he added.

Moscow has the world's largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and a huge cache of ballistic missiles which form the backbone of the country's deterrence forces.

Russia could also not tolerate what he said was a military threat from Ukraine, he said, adding that he was convinced that Russia was right over Ukraine.

Denying the speculations that Moscow was feeling politically isolated, Lavrov said that the question how Ukraine lives should be defined by its people. 

The Ukrainian government has accused Russian forces of targeting civilians in the war that has now entered the eighth day. The Russian foreign minister has said that the troops have been given strict orders to use high-precision weapons to decimate military infrastructure. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out