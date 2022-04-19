Ukraine war LIVE updates: Biden to hold call with allies over Russia's attacks

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A destroyed house is pictured in Novodruzhesk village, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 07:20 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: With the war entering its 55th day, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a late night address said that Russia had begun the “battle of Donbas” and that a "very large part of the entire Russian army is now focused on this offensive."He vowed that no matter how many Russian troops come, they will fight. 

US president Joe Biden will hold a call with allies to discuss the Ukraine crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable on Tuesday, the White House said.

Ukrainian officials said Russian shelling killed four people in the Donetsk region on Monday, while a man and a woman were killed in Kharkiv when shells hit a playground near a residential building, reported Reuters. 

Meanwhile, Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak had called the offensive as a “second phase of the war”. 

Follow all the updates here:

    Biden to hold call with allies to discuss Ukraine crisis

    US president Joe Biden will on Tuesday hold a call with allies to discuss the Ukraine crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable, the White House said.

