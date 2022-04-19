Ukraine war LIVE updates: Biden to hold call with allies over Russia's attacks

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: With the war entering its 55th day, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a late night address said that Russia had begun the “battle of Donbas” and that a "very large part of the entire Russian army is now focused on this offensive."He vowed that no matter how many Russian troops come, they will fight.

US president Joe Biden will hold a call with allies to discuss the Ukraine crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable on Tuesday, the White House said.

Ukrainian officials said Russian shelling killed four people in the Donetsk region on Monday, while a man and a woman were killed in Kharkiv when shells hit a playground near a residential building, reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak had called the offensive as a “second phase of the war”.