Ukraine war LIVE updates: Biden to hold call with allies over Russia's attacks
- Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: While the war entered its 55th day, Zelensky announced that Russia is now focused on another offensive - the battle of Donbas.
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: With the war entering its 55th day, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a late night address said that Russia had begun the “battle of Donbas” and that a "very large part of the entire Russian army is now focused on this offensive."He vowed that no matter how many Russian troops come, they will fight.
US president Joe Biden will hold a call with allies to discuss the Ukraine crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable on Tuesday, the White House said.
Ukrainian officials said Russian shelling killed four people in the Donetsk region on Monday, while a man and a woman were killed in Kharkiv when shells hit a playground near a residential building, reported Reuters.
Meanwhile, Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak had called the offensive as a “second phase of the war”.
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 19 Apr 2022 07:20 AM
Ukraine president's chief of staff: Second phase of war started
Ukraine's presidential chief of staff said on Monday that "the second phase of the war has started," referring to Russia's new assault in eastern Ukraine. His words echoed those of Ukraine's top security official, who said earlier that Russia had launched its new offensive on Monday morning. Read more
Tue, 19 Apr 2022 06:59 AM
Russian forces began ‘Battle of Donbas’: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces had begun a new campaign to conquer the Donbas region in the east of his country.
Tue, 19 Apr 2022 05:54 AM
Biden to hold call with allies to discuss Ukraine crisis
US president Joe Biden will on Tuesday hold a call with allies to discuss the Ukraine crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable, the White House said.