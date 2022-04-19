Day 55 of Ukraine war: IMF's grim forecast; Biden holds video call with allies | Top updates
- Amid fear over the possible use of nuclear arms in the war, Russia has said it will use only conventional weapons in Ukraine. Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was speaking with India Today.
On day 55 of the Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow said it has begun another phase of the conflict with Kyiv after it launched dozens of airstrikes across eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian military also confirmed that fighting had escalated throughout the East. "The Russian occupiers intensified offensive operations along the entire line of contact," news agency AFP quoted the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces as saying.
Russia's defence ministry said that "high-precision air-based missiles" had hit 13 Ukrainian positions in parts of the Donbas while other airstrikes "hit 60 military assets", including in towns close to the eastern frontline. The new offensive was also acknowledged by Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov during an interview. "Another phase of this operation is beginning and I am sure it will be a very important moment in this entire special operation," AFP quoted Lavrov.
Here are top developments of the day:
>Ukraine said the aim of Russia's new offensive in eastern Ukraine was to seize all of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, establish a land link between those territories and Crimea, and destroy Ukraine's armed forces. A senior US official said the latest offensive was the prelude to a much larger assault.
>Russian forces seized Kreminna – a city of over 18,000 people in eastern Ukraine –, the regional governor said.
>Russia's defence ministry said it had opened a corridor for Ukrainian forces who wanted to lay down their arms and safely leave the Azovstal steel works in the besieged city of Mariupol.
>Meanwhile, as fighting raged, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a grim forecast said Ukraine is expected to suffer a 35 per cent collapse of its economy this year, while Russia's GDP will drop 8.5 per cent -- more than 11 points below the pre-war expectations. "The economic effects of the war are spreading far and wide -- like seismic waves that emanate from the epicentre of an earthquake," said IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas.
>US President Joe Biden held a video call with its allies on the latest developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "The purpose of the call was "to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination," the White House said on Tuesday.
>UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a four-day “humanitarian pause” in fighting in Ukraine, starting Thursday to coincide with Orthodox Christians’ Holy Week observances. Noting that the Easter season is coming amid an intensifying Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine, the UN chief said the need for a “humanitarian pause" is all the more urgent.
(With inputs from AFP, Reuters, AP)
Ukraine war: Russia expels Dutch, Belgian, Austrian diplomats
Russia announced on Tuesday it is expelling Dutch and Belgian diplomats from its territory, giving them a two-week deadline to leave. The move came as a retaliation against Belgium and the Netherlands, in a coordinated action late last month, expelling a total of 38 Russian diplomats over Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
Boris Johnson offers ‘wholehearted apology' over Downing Street 'partygate'
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday offered a "wholehearted” apology for attending an illegal party during the Covid-19 lockdown but said he didn't knowingly break rules or mislead Parliament. Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons “it did not occur to me” that the gathering was a party. Last week, Johnson was fined 50 pounds ($66) for attending his own surprise birthday party in 10 Downing Street in June last year.
British MPs to vote on Boris Johnson's ‘partygate’ scandal on Thursday
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in trouble with MPs over the 'partygate' scandal, will face a crucial House of Commons vote on Thursday to determine whether he should be referred for further investigation over his 'misleading' statements to Parliament in connection with the episode. Speaking on the issue, opposition leader Keir Starmer of the Labour Party lashed out at the 57-year-old premier for his conduct.
Russia’s war to slow global growth, cause inflation: IMF
The IMF in a report released on Tuesday concluded that Russia's war in Ukraine will severely set back global economic recovery, slow growth, increase inflation, cause grave risks to the financial system, and potentially permanently fragment the world economy into geopolitical blocs, and as a result revised its global growth projection for 2022 from 4.4% to 3.6%. For 2023, it revised its growth projections from 3.8% to 3.6%.
Sri Lanka protester shot dead by cops, first killing during anti-govt agitation
The Sri Lanka police on Tuesday shot dead one man and wounded 10 others, news agency AFP reported, quoting officials. This is reportedly the first killing of a protester in weeks of anti-government demonstrations over the island's crisis. Police used live ammunition against a group who were blocking a highway in Rambukkana to protest acute oil shortages and high prices, hospital and police the report added.
