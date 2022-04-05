Russia-Ukraine highlights: Can only flee Mariupol by car or on foot, says Kyiv
- Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelenskyy demanded "accountability" at the UN Security Council on Tuesday for Russian "crimes" carried out during Moscow's invasion of his country.
The war between Russia and Ukraine entered the 41st day and Moscow is facing global outrage over the killings in the outskirts of Kyiv where streets, buildings and yards were strewn with corpses of civilians, many of them evidently killed at close range. In reaction to the events, Germany and France expelled dozens of Russian diplomats, suggesting they were spies, while US President Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin should be tried for war crimes.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the United Nations on Tuesday to act and reform its system which gives Security Council permanent member Russia a veto, saying everything must be done to ensure the international body works effectively.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday Moscow would carefully "monitor" food exports to "hostile" nations as the West pummels the country with sanctions over its military action in Ukraine.
"Against the backdrop of global food shortages, this year we will have to be prudent with supplies abroad and carefully monitor such exports to countries that are clearly hostile towards us," Putin said at a meeting.
Apr 06, 2022 04:55 AM IST
Jaishankar to reply on debate over Ukraine situation in Lok Sabha today
Foreign minister S Jaishankar will reply on debate over the ongoing war in Ukraine in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Apr 06, 2022 01:28 AM IST
Can only flee Mariupol by car or on foot, says Ukraine
The Ukrainian government said on Tuesday that people can only flee the Mariupol city by car or on foot.
Apr 05, 2022 11:49 PM IST
Bucha war crime claims aim to 'torpedo' Ukraine talks: Russain foreign minister
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the Bucha war crime claims was a "provocation" aimed at scuppering talks between Moscow and Kyiv.
Apr 05, 2022 10:53 PM IST
US, allies to ban new investment in Russia, impose more sanctions
US official says US, allies to ban new investment in Russia on Wednesday, impose more sanctions, for 'war crimes' in Ukraine, reports AP.
Apr 05, 2022 10:52 PM IST
Agreement with Ukraine only when NATO ruled out: Russia
Russia's Lavrov says agreements with Ukraine should completely rule out NATO's expansion to the east.
Apr 05, 2022 10:30 PM IST
Germany expels 40 Russian diplomats with suspected spy-agency links
Italy declared 30 Russian officials personae non gratae, while Spain said it planned to expel 25. Estonia and Latvia followed suit, kicking out 27 between them, while Slovenia required Russia to reduce its embassy staff by 33. Denmark, Romania, Sweden and European Union institutions raised the tally by another 47 combined, Bloomberg reported.
Apr 05, 2022 10:02 PM IST
China calls for dialogue between US, NATO, EU and Russia
China's ambassador to United Nations says China calls upon the United States, NATO, and the European Union to engage in comprehensive dialogue with Russia.
Apr 05, 2022 09:52 PM IST
‘Deeply disturbing’: India condemns civilian killings in Ukraine’s Bucha, seeks independent probe
India on Tuesday condemned the killing of civilians at Bucha in Ukraine and backed the call for an independent investigation into the incident, the first time New Delhi has publicly censured actions blamed on Russian forces.
Apr 05, 2022 09:31 PM IST
Russia slams UNSC for refusing emergency meet called by Moscow
"During our presidency, we didn't refuse a single time to convene any of the 6 meetings on Ukraine," Russian Ambassador told UNSC members after emergency meetings requested by Russia were refused.
Apr 05, 2022 09:20 PM IST
Russia asks UNSC to stop ‘acting in outrageous way’
“We requested emergency meetings on April 3 and 4 but you refused them... this is an outrageous situation. I'd like to ask on what basis do you feel you can act in such an outrageous way?... We demand an explanation,” Russian Federation representative said to the UNSC Presidency on Tuesday.
Apr 05, 2022 09:02 PM IST
Zelenskyy accused Russia of worst atrocities since World War II
Zelenskyy accused the Kremlin's troops of the worst atrocities since World War II and said they are no different from other terrorists like the Islamic State extremist group.
Apr 05, 2022 08:44 PM IST
Zelenskyy urges UN to reform its system to strip Russia of its veto
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the United Nations on Tuesday to act and reform its system which gives Security Council permanent member Russia a veto, saying everything must be done to ensure the international body works effectively.
Apr 05, 2022 08:30 PM IST
Zelenskyy demands 'accountability' for Russia 'crimes'
Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelenskyy demanded "accountability" at the UN Security Council on Tuesday for Russian "crimes" carried out during Moscow's invasion of his country, news agency AFP reported.
People "were killed in their apartments, houses... civilians were crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars in the middle of the road, just for their pleasure," Zelensky told the Council, including Moscow's envoy, describing alleged atrocities in Ukraine's Bucha.
"Accountability must be inevitable." Zelensky added that "hundreds of thousands" of Ukrainians had also been deported to Russia.
Apr 05, 2022 08:19 PM IST
Zelenskyy says massacre in Bucha is ‘only one’ of many war crimes
In his UNSC address, Zelenskyy says massacre in Bucha is ‘only one’ of many war crimes Russian troops have done in other occupied cities of Ukraine. Read more
Apr 05, 2022 08:13 PM IST
Ukrainian President addresses UNSC
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses UNSC, says Russian troops killed ‘anyone who served our country’.
Apr 05, 2022 08:11 PM IST
Ukrainian President to address UNSC meet
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to imminently address a United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
Apr 05, 2022 08:08 PM IST
We're urging all countries to keep markets open: Guterres
"We're urging all countries to keep markets open, resist unjustified & unnecessary export restrictions & make reserves available to countries at risk of hunger &famine. The use of strategic stockpiles & additional reserves could help ease this crisis in the short term," UN Secy-Gen said at the United Nations Security Council meet.
Apr 05, 2022 08:00 PM IST
Will never forget the horrifying images of Bucha, says Guterres
“I'll never forget the horrifying images of civilians killed in Bucha. I immediately called for an independent investigation to guarantee effective accountability. I was shocked by the personal testimony of rapes &sexual violence emerging now,” UN Secy-Gen António Guterres said on Tuesday.
Apr 05, 2022 07:51 PM IST
UN chief says must end war at any cost
U.N. Chief Antonio Guterres addresses the United Nations Security Council. Guterres urges the council to do ‘everything in its power’ to end the war.
Apr 05, 2022 07:33 PM IST
Putin says Russia will 'monitor' food exports to 'hostile' countries, reports AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday Moscow would carefully "monitor" food exports to "hostile" nations as the West pummels the country with sanctions over its military action in Ukraine.
"Against the backdrop of global food shortages, this year we will have to be prudent with supplies abroad and carefully monitor such exports to countries that are clearly hostile towards us," Putin said at a meeting.
Apr 05, 2022 06:58 PM IST
Putin says possible nationalization of Russian assets abroad is "a double-edged weapon"
Possible nationalization of Russian assets abroad is "a double-edged weapon", Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, in comments suggesting that Russia was capable of responding in kind, news agency Reuters reported.
Apr 05, 2022 06:18 PM IST
EU imposes ban on import of coal worth 4 billion euros per year
European Commission proposes new sanctions against Russia, including import ban on coal worth 4 billion euros per year, news agency AP reported.
Apr 05, 2022 05:28 PM IST
UN says 11 million have fled homes in Ukraine
The U.N. migration agency now estimates that more than 11 million people have fled their homes in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, news agency AP reported.
The International Organization for Migration, in its first such full assessment in three weeks, reported Tuesday that more than 7.1 million had been displaced within Ukraine as of April 1. That comes on top of the figure of more than 4 million who have fled abroad, reported by the U.N. refugee agency.
Apr 05, 2022 05:11 PM IST
Spain expels 'around' 25 Russian diplomats: minister
Spain's foreign minister said Tuesday his country will expel "around" 25 Russian diplomats over the Russian aggression in Ukraine, following similar moves by Germany and France, news agency AFP reported.
"The unbearable images we have seen of the massacre of civilians in the town of Bucha after the withdrawal of the Russian army deeply outrage us," Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told a news conference.
Apr 05, 2022 04:24 PM IST
Zelenskyy urges tougher Western response to Russian 'war crimes'
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will press the UN Security Council on Tuesday for tougher sanctions aimed at forcing Russia to abandon its war against his country, as outrage grows against Moscow over the alleged slaughter of civilians.
Western officials have already promised new measures this week targeting Russia's oil and coal exports, which are helping President Vladimir Putin pay for the invasion he launched nearly six weeks ago, AFP reported.
Apr 05, 2022 03:47 PM IST
US, Europe planning new sanctions to punish Moscow
The United States and Europe are planning new sanctions to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders. Russia said the deaths had been staged by the West to discredit it.
Apr 05, 2022 02:45 PM IST
EU's von der Leyen and Borrell to meet Zelenskyy in Kyiv
EU Commission says that President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy this week, reports AP.
Apr 05, 2022 02:33 PM IST
Satellite images show civilian deaths in Ukraine town
Satellite images taken weeks ago of the town of Bucha in Ukraine show bodies of civilians on a street, a private U.S. company said, undercutting the Russian government's claims that Ukrainian forces caused the deaths or that the scene was staged, reports Reuters.
Apr 05, 2022 01:03 PM IST
Ukraine governor urges evacuations in Russia-targeted Donbas region
"We are firmly in control of all the territory... but the situation everywhere is tense," the governor of the eastern Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko told journalists in the city of Kramatorsk, as reported by AFP.
"The most difficult situation is in the direction of Izyum where we expect the situation to escalate," Kyrylenko said, referring to a city recently captured by Russian forces in the neighbouring Kharkiv region.
Apr 05, 2022 12:22 PM IST
20 Ukrainian refugees flown in by Japan govt in fresh efforts
The Japanese government flew 20 Ukrainian refugees into Tokyo on Tuesday in a high-profile show of support for international efforts to help Ukraine, an unusually warm welcome from a country that has long been reluctant to accept foreigners.
Apr 05, 2022 10:45 AM IST
Russia 'will try to hide traces of their crimes': Zelensky
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia "will try to hide the traces of their crimes" after the discovery of bodies scattered on the streets of the Ukrainian town of Bucha sparked global outrage, reports AFP.
Apr 05, 2022 10:36 AM IST
Xi Jinping may soon speak with Zelensky
A call between top diplomats from Beijing and Kyiv sends a fresh signal that President Xi Jinping could soon speak with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since Russia launched its assault of its neighbor.
China has come under pressure from the US and others to take a clear line against the invasion, as its diplomats and state media play down civilian casualties and cast Putin as a victim of NATO expansion. While Xi has spoken to key players in the dispute including Putin and US President Joe Biden, he has yet to have a conversation with Zelensky.
Apr 05, 2022 08:55 AM IST
Facebook, Instagram unblock hashtags to Bucha killings
Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram on Monday unblocked hashtags for Bucha killings, outside Kyiv in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The social media site had briefly blocked the hashtags owing to its automated system of blocking violent content.
Apr 05, 2022 06:34 AM IST
Zelensky to address UN Security Council today
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the United Nations Security Council today.
Apr 05, 2022 06:32 AM IST
‘Fairly obvious’, says Pentagon on Russian troops responsible for atrocities in Bucha
"I think it's fairly obvious, not just to us but to the world, that Russian forces are responsible for the atrocities in Bucha," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby was quoted as saying in a news briefing.
"Now exactly who - what units, whether they're contractors or Chechens - I don't think we're able to say right now. But we're certainly not refuting that these atrocities occurred and occurred at the hands of Russians."
