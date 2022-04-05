Russia-Ukraine highlights: Can only flee Mariupol by car or on foot, says Kyiv

The war between Russia and Ukraine entered the 41st day and Moscow is facing global outrage over the killings in the outskirts of Kyiv where streets, buildings and yards were strewn with corpses of civilians, many of them evidently killed at close range. In reaction to the events, Germany and France expelled dozens of Russian diplomats, suggesting they were spies, while US President Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin should be tried for war crimes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the United Nations on Tuesday to act and reform its system which gives Security Council permanent member Russia a veto, saying everything must be done to ensure the international body works effectively.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday Moscow would carefully "monitor" food exports to "hostile" nations as the West pummels the country with sanctions over its military action in Ukraine.

"Against the backdrop of global food shortages, this year we will have to be prudent with supplies abroad and carefully monitor such exports to countries that are clearly hostile towards us," Putin said at a meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON