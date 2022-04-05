Zelenskyy tells UNSC Bucha killings ‘one of many' war crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine
- Referring to Moscow's claim that the photos of killings in Bucha were staged and a “propaganda” concocted by the Ukrainian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it's 2022 and they have conclusive evidence, including satellite images, to prove the executions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that the Bucha massacre is “only one” of many war crimes that the Russian troops have committed across the cities of the east European country. Addressing the United Nation's Security Council (UNSC) for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Zelenskyy added that Russian forces killed “anyone who served our country”.
Referring to Moscow's claim that the photos of killings in Bucha were staged and a “propaganda” concocted by the Ukrainian forces, Zelenskyy said it's 2022 and they have conclusive evidence, including satellite images, to prove the executions.
The Ukrainian president called for full access to journalists to make sure that Russia “do not get away” with the crime. He also demanded “accountability” at the UNSC for Russian crimes.
“People were killed in their apartments, houses…civilians were crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars in the middle of the road, just for their pleasure,” Zelenskyy told the council.
The president urged the international body to act and reform its system that gives security council permanent member, Russia, a veto - saying everything needs to be done to ensure the UNSC functions effectively.
Zelenskyy further stated that Moscow was trying to turn Ukraine into “silent slaves”.
-
Canada: Bill to compel digital media giants to share revenue with news orgs tabled in parl
The Canadian government has tabled a legislation in parliament that will compel digital media giants to enter into revenue sharing agreements with news organisations. Called Bill C-18, it will be the Online News Act once passed, and that is a likely outcome as it enjoys broad support cutting across party lines. Among the digital behemoths that the bill will impact are Google and Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
-
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
-
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
-
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
-
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics