Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Zelenskyy said Kyiv needed tanks, planes and anti-ship systems, Biden calls Putin 'a butcher'

Russian rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while US president Joe Biden was in neighbouring Poland. The back-to-back airstrikes shook the city of an estimated 200,000 people who have had to flee their hometowns as the war enters the second month.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday demanded Western nations provide a fraction of the military hardware in their stockpiles and asked whether they were afraid of Moscow. Several countries have promised to send anti-armor and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms but Zelenskyy said Kyiv needed ‘tanks, planes and anti-ship systems.’

Biden spent time with Ukrainian refugees in Poland on Saturday. Denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin and voicing strong support for Ukraine, Biden called for Putin’s removal, saying, ‘For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.’

The US announced that it will provide $100 million in civilian security assistance to Ukraine in order to enable the country's border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure.

Over 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion a month ago, the UN says. The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, says 3,772,599 Ukrainians have fled the country, an increase of 46,793 from the previous day's figure. Around 90 per cent of them are women and children. The UN estimates that another 6.5 million people are displaced in Ukraine.